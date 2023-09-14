Sammons Financial Group Employees Deliver $175,000 To Area Charities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Annual project supports 24 local non-profits, recommended and voted on by employees
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. announced the results of its annual Community Outreach Program. The initiative, started in 2018, empowers employees to nominate their favorite local charities each spring. The employees who choose to make nominations are then given the opportunity to educate their coworkers on the mission of the organization and why they are passionate about it. All employees then get to vote on the organizations they would like the company to support financially.
“At Sammons Financial Group, we give our time, talent, and treasure to hundreds of organizations across our communities,” said Teri Ross, West Des Moines site leader.“We have multiple charitable giving programs in place, but the Community Outreach Program is very special. Each year we discover new organizations that our employees are either actively supporting or receiving services from.”
Ross added,“As an employee-owned company, we feel it is important to support organizations our employees care most about. That support shows up financially as well as in the form of thousands of volunteer hours each year.”
The following organizations will receive funding from the Sammons Financial Group Community Outreach Program in 2023:
American Cancer Society – Iowa ASAP (After School Arts Program) B. Well Foundation Blue Lips Foundation Can Do Cancer Des Moines Refugee Support EveryStep Fi & Friends Food Bank of Iowa Garden Gate Ranch Gigi's Playhouse Grimes Volunteer Support Services Iowa Miss Amazing Jacob's Closet Mary's Helping Hands Nancy's Place Raising Readers in the Heartland Rescue Rehab Rehome Ronald McDonald House Safe Paws Second Chance Dog Rescue Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tori's Angels Wildwood Hills Ranch
The Community Outreach Program is a component of Sammons Financial Group's longstanding commitment to its communities. In 2022, the company donated $3.6 million to local charities through its varicharitable giving programs. West Des Moines is home to more than 900 on-site and remote employees. A similar program is held each year in the Sioux Falls office, which has 600 employees.
