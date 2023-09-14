Koala Need Their Booster Shots Too. Here's A Way To Beat Chlamydia With Just 1 Capture And Less Trauma

Author:
Kenneth W Beagley
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Chlamydia is a major threat to koala populations across Australia. This bacterial disease infects between 20% and 90% of individuals in koala populations. It's a major cause of the rapid decline of many wild populations, particularly in South-East Queensland and northern New South Wales.
