Russian, Chinese Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On September 18

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet in Moscow on September 18, as announced by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) briefing.

During their upcoming meeting, Foreign Ministers Lavrov and Wang will address a broad spectrum of bilateral matters, emphasizing high-level communication, according to Zakharova.

According to the diplomat, the ministers will prioritize enhancing international cooperation, particularly within the UN, BRICS, SCO, G20, APEC, and other forums.

