Hampden Project Update: Field Activities Completed At Coolabah's Hampden Project Properties

Figure 1: Hampden Project Location – Proximity to Patriot's Corvette Project
Figure 2: The Carmoy Project – Remote Sensing Target Areas and identified pegmatite dyke (inset). Map is annotated with Coolabah field team traverses and sample collected within the Carmoy property.
NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Highlights
. First pass field reconnaissance and surface sampling program completed within the Carmoy, La Grande and Mago Properties
. 27 rockchip samples were collected and sent to SGS Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada
. The Hampden Project is located approximately 10 km north-east of Patriot's Corvette Property recently announcing the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and the 8th globally1
. Initial field exploration and access was delayed due to intense wildfires engulfing the rural regions of Quebec
Coolabah Metals Limited (ASX:CBH) (“Coolabah” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that the first pass, helicopter assisted field reconnaissance and surface sampling program has successfully been completed within the Hampden Lithium Project. The field team focused on ground truthing targets generated from the recently acquired remote sensing data.2
Coolabah acquired the Hampden Lithium Project to explore for lithium bearing pegmatites, like those discovered by Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT). Coolabah's first pass field reconnaissance and surface sampling program has recently been completed, with the field team focused on ground truthing and investigating interpreted pegmatite dykes and targets generated from remote sensing.
Ground truthing resulted in successful identification and sampling of several pegmatites and pegmatitic veins within the Hampden properties.
Ground truthing also revealed several of the previously interpreted dykes were in fact linear glacial deposits commonly referred to as eskers covered in pale to white coloured lichen which makes them difficult to differentiate from outcropping dykes using satellite imagery.
Coolabah Managing Director Cameron Provost, stated:
“The ground truthing resulted in successful identification, and sampling of several pegmatites and pegmatitic veins, within the Hampden properties.
The Board looks forward to reporting the assay results to the market in the coming weeks.”
Reconnaissance also covered smaller areas of interest at La Grande, Mago and Taiga. A total of 27 rockchips were collected within the Hampden properties from predominantly outcropping pegmatites, tonalites and gneiss. Rockchips will be analysed for lithium as well as a suite of other elements. Samples are currently in chain of custody under Axiom Exploration Group and in transport from the Hampden Project claims to the SGS laboratory, located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada.
Coolabah will update the market when results have been received.
1. Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) – ASX Announcement July 30 2023
2. CBH – ASX Announcement August 16 2023
