“Utilizing Space Technologies To Further Un Sustainable Development Goals” At The Un General Assembly

Advancing UN SDGs
Marlène Michèle Losier / Losier González, PLLC
Geeks Without Frontiers & the N50 Initiative Call for Accelerating SDGs at UNGA The revolutions in communications satellites, the Inteof Things and big data provide the enabling technologies that accelerate the use of satellites to improve life here on Earth” - Michael PotterNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Geeks Without Frontiers and the N50 Project Initiative will be advocating for accelerating SDGs at the Science Summit at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78). According to Michael Potter, co-Founder of Geeks Without Frontiers,“The revolutions in communications satellites, the Inteof Things and big data provide the enabling technologies that accelerate the use of satellites to improve life here on Earth.”
"Utilizing Space Technologies to Further the UN Sustainable Development Goals" (140903) Thursday September 14, 2023 9:00am - 12:00pm Eastern NY time - Virtual format.
Losier Gonzalez , PLLC is the Convenor of our 14 and 20 September UNGA Science Summit Sessions.
Agenda and List of Speakers
Moderator: Dr. Marlène M. Losier (Losier González, PLLC)
Co-Convenor: Kim E. Degnan (AdvancedTechnologies.Space)
Panel #1: "Space Exploration & Our Modern World"
Time: 9:00 - 10:00 am EDT (New York)
Dr. Mohamed Al-Aseeri (NSSA)
Dr. Masami Onoda (JAXA)
Dr. Bernard Foing (EuroMoonMars)
Professor Michelle Hanlon (For All Moonkind)
Panel #2: "Satellites That Improve Life on Earth"
Time: 10:00 - 11:00 am EDT (New York)
Professor Alejandro J. Roman Molinas (Paraguayan Space Agency)
Mr. Sékou Ouedraogo (African Aeronautics & Space Organization)
Dr. Michael Potter (Geeks Without Frontiers)
Mr. Matías Campos Abad (Astralintu Space Technologies)
Ms. Hazuki Mori (UNOOSA)
Panel #3: "Space Technologies in our Daily Lives"
Time:11:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT (New York)
Dr. Pilar Zamora Acevedo (Colombian Space Agency)
Ms. Allyson Reneau (USA)
Dr. Eduardo Mendoza (National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics)
Ms. Ayomide A. Jide-Omole (Aerospace Qualified Entity)
Ms. Emma Kleiner (NASA)
Professor Ghanim Alotaibi (Advance Space Civilization Initiative)
Utilizing Space Technologies to Advance UN Sustainable Development Goals. Contributions this year will prepare for the Summit of the Future that will take place during the UNGA's 79th Session in 2024.
About the Science Summit at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78)
The International Science Council and its partners have organised the 9th edition of the Science Summit around the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) on 12-29 September 2023.The Summit will examine what enabling policy, regulatory and financial environments are needed to implement and sustain the science mechanisms required to support genuinely global scientific collaborations across continents, nations and themes.
About Losier & González, PLLC
Losier & González, PLLC is a legal boutique that advises private and public clients on international and national rules relating to culture and space policies affected by maritime, terrestrial and beyond Earth considerations often resulting from the succession of states in the post-colonial context. The firm specializes in complex matters of sovereign immunity and jurisdiction, where they conflict, when they are evoked in areas beyond national jurisdiction and specifically in respect to issues relating to title and proprietary rights.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks) is a platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks' mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) - to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected .
About the N50 Project
The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world's population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50. Learn more at
