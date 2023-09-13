Vehicle Side Airbag Market Top Winning Strategies

Allied Market Research - Logo

Vehicle Side Airbag Market by Position by Fabric by Vehicle type and by Sales Channel Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices, the automotive airbag consists of a cushion or flexible fabric envelope that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main purpose of an automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strikes the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, window, or wheel. Automotive airbags are one of the key passive safety systems in an automobile with the growing number of road accidents that have led to an increase in the adoption of airbags in vehicles. To minimize the fatality rate during accidents, government authorities have implemented or are implementing mandatory adoption of airbags in vehicles. The major beneficiary of this mandatory adoption is the vehicle side airbags the penetration of vehicle side airbags is remarkable as compared to other airbags types. The modern vehicle is designed with multiple airbags situated in a different frontal and side location of the passengers and for the driver of the vehicle. Automotive airbags are deployed with a sensor that activates the airbags according to the severity and type of the collusion. The growing awareness for the safety in a vehicle is continuously boosting the vehicle side airbag market and is expected to do the same in the forecasting period.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about the future.

When the operation will star after the lockdown it will be an uphill struggle due to conditions to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization.

The pandemic can be considered as a new opportunity for the car equipment market as more people are willing to install safety kits in their vehicles at regular intervals which will boost the market.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Some of the factors that boost government regulations about vehicle safety and the growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience are expected to spur the demand over the forecast period. However, increasing the development of active safety systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles and the growing demand for pedestrian protection airbags are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecasting period.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying :

The vehicle side airbag market trends are as follows:

Government regulations about vehicle safety

The frontal automotive airbags market is estimated to witness a huge growth through the mandated adoption of frontal airbag systems for driver safety by regulatory authorities globally. Additionally, automotive manufactures are launching vehicle models with dual front airbags that provide safety to both driver and front-seat passengers. Moreover, the governments are continuously emphasizing on safety and growing awareness among the customers have forced the automakers to introduce the safety equipment in the vehicle. Thus, the growing adoption and awareness about safety are expected to boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

Growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience

The demand for efficient driving is increasing enormously as the buying power of customers is increasing across the globe. With rise in adoption of premium vehicles, the manufacturers are continually improving the quality of their safety products. By improving the thermal properties of the airbags system inflates the significantly higher volume of air for offering superior protection during the event of a crash. Moreover, the airbag fabric requires to withstand this heat without tearing. The thin layer of coating material such as silicone and neoprene, will protect the fabric from the heat on account of excellent thermal resistance properties. The growing demand for premium vehicles will boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle side airbag market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the vehicle side airbag market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the vehicle side airbag market scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed vehicle side airbag market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Procure the Research Report Now :

Questions answered in the vehicle side airbag market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the vehicle side airbag market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Denso Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Autoliv Inc.,, Kolon Industries Inc., Daicel Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

By Position: Frontal, Side, Side curtain, Knee

By Fabric: Coated, Non-Coated

By Vehicle type: Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn