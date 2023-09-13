Watch: Ben Stokes Hits 182 In 124 Balls As England Thrash New Zealand

Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, his 182 setting up a thrashing of New Zealand at The Oval as he sent a warning to the champions' World Cup rivals just weeks before they begin the defence of their 50-over title in India.

Stokes's stunning innings was just slightly more than England's colossal 181-run margin of victory that put them 2-1 up in a four-match series ahead of Friday's finale at Lord's.

England were struggling at 13-2 after Trent Boult's early double strike, which included Jonny Bairstow's exit off the first ball of the match.

But Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) turned the tide with a third-wicket stand of 199 as England recovered to 368 all out.

Glenn Phillips kept England at bay with 72 but when he was lbw to spinner Liam Livingstone, the Black Caps were all but beaten at 173-8.

Livingstone (3-16) ended the match with 11 overs to spare when he had No 11 Ben Lister stumped by England captain Jos Buttler as New Zealand were dismissed for 187.

"Coming back into the team after a while out, it's nice to come back and help the team," said player-of-the-match Stokes at the presentation ceremony.

Buttler hailed Stokes's innings by saying: "He's played a few good ones, but that was amazing."

Buttler, turning to Stokes's stand with Malan, also told the BBC: "That partnership was absolutely brilliant having lost a wicket first ball and then another in the powerplay."

Boult kept New Zealand in the game with an impressive 5-51 in 9.1 overs, although England were set for a huge total at 348-5 when Stokes was dismissed.

But they lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, left-arm quick Boult wrapping up the innings with 11 balls to spare.

England, however, had more than enough runs.

Chris Woakes (3-31) did the bulk of the damage as New Zealand -- without regular skipper Kane Williamson while the star batsman completes a pre-World Cup recovery from a knee injury -- slumped to 37-4, with Reece Topley in the wickets as well.

"I haven't seen as good new ball bowling in white-ball cricket for a while," said Buttler. "Woakes and Topley were brilliant."

Earlier, Boult had Bairstow caught at deep backward square before inducing Joe Root to inside-edge onto his stumps.

But Stokes hit back in remarkable fashion with a 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, that surpassed Jason Roy's previEngland record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

One worrying sign for England, however, was the familiar sight of Stokes, whose previODI top score was 102 not out, grimacing in pain thanks to a chronic knee problem he hopes to manage all the way through the World Cup.

Stokes, off the field at the start of New Zealand's chase, said: "I just needed a little bit of treatment...Test matches are longer, but you get a break. One-day games you don't get that!"

He added: "It (the knee injury) is getting better and better."

Boult again troubled an England top-order once more missing Roy after the opener suffered a fresh back spasm.

But the returning Malan, who missed England's 79-run win in Southampton on Sunday to attend the birth of his son, responded with a 52-ball fifty as he looked to cement his place in a 15-man World Cup squad.

Stokes took 15 runs off a single Lockie Ferguson over, including three fours, despite the fast bowler reaching speeds of 94 mph and also hoisted left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra for three huge sixes.

Malan, fell just shy of what would have been his fifth hundred in 20 ODIs when he got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Stokes broke Roy's record in style with a six off Lister, only to hole out off the paceman two balls later.

ALSO READ:

Asia Cup: There's still time to replace Axar Patel with a specialist in India's World Cup squad

Asia Cup: Pakistan make five changes for do-or-die game against Sri Lanka

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar lookalike in Oman cricket league takes the inteby storm