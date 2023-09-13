Zayed Bin Hamdan Commends The Igcf For Attracting Best International Media And Communication Practices

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, commended the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) for attracting best international practices in media and communication sector.

This came during H.H.'s attendance today at the launch of the forum's activities, which is being held by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, under the theme“Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth”.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan stressed the importance of such forums in strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences with the world to keep pace with the latest media trends at technical and technological domains.

H.H. also praised the good organisation, agenda and programmes of the 12th edition of the IGCF, noting to the successful experiences and experiments in many vital sectors presented by prominent speakers from around the world and their review of the most important ideas and practical experiences that serve humanity.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan treasured the efforts made to organise the forum and the role of national competencies in presenting creative ideas that meet the requirements of this stage, serve the needs of countries and societies, and support building relationships and connecting nations.