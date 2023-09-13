Uae Embassy In Türkiye Launches Promotional Campaign For Cop28



ISTANBUL,13th September, 2023 (WAM) --

The Embassy in the Republic of Türkiye organized a promotional campaign in Istanbul for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, 2023.

Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, Ambassador to Türkiye, held a press briefing at the campaign launch to outline the goals and objectives of hosting the key climate conference, which aims to unify international efforts in the field of climate action and identify opportunities for collaboration to address climate challenges.

He expressed his anticipation of Türkiye's active participation in COP28 and the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Al Dhaheri also said that the is committed to leveraging this event to accelerate global endeavors in addressing the effects of climate change especially since the first-ever global stocktake is set to conclude at COP28, which will be a significant milestone in our collective climate journey.



