Scientology Volunteer Minister Brings Hope To The People Of Kenya

Born in Kenya, a country rich in resources but mired in poverty and crime, Okello's passion to help began as a child when neighbors rescued him and his family from their home as it went up in flames.

Already steeped in the indigenLuo culture, which he describes in an interview in Freedom Magazine as instilling“values of brotherhood, providing for one's family, living a life of sharing, caring for one's community,” this act of friendship inspired Okello to dedicate his life to serving others.

After graduating from college, he opened a business school to help others learn the skills they would need to succeed. While searching the intefor an effective method to help his students improve their ability to learn, he discovered the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program.

With the results he achieved from what he learned, Okello realized he had found the tools Kenyans need to address the societal ills that plague their country. He delivers Volunteer Minister seminars throughout the country, helping strengthen education in schools, productivity in businesses, and morals and ethics in penitentiaries.

“My goal is to bring civilization to my people so we can have a society that is good to live in,” he says in his episode of Voices for Humanity .

For his outstanding work, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige presented Okello with the prestigiFreedom Medal of the International Association of Scientologists.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists , showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Photo Caption: Scientology Network's“Voices for Humanity” features Scientology Volunteer Minister Daniel Okello whose grassroots initiatives are helping the people of Kenya transform their country.

News Source: Church of Scientology International