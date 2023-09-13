Brazilian Furniture Brand Breton To Open Store In Dubai

São Paulo – Brazilian furniture manufacturer Breton (pictured above) will open its first point of sale outside the country this year. The store is expected to open in November on Al Wasl Road, in the Al Wasl district, famfor being home to cultural attractions, luxury boutiques, restaurants, and cafes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The products will be made in Brazil and exported to the Arab country. According to Breton's CEO, André Rivkind, the opening is part of the company's expansion and internationalization project, which envisions opening 30 units inside and outside Brazil by 2025.

Rivkind: All-Brazilian design and foon the UAE

“In 2023, the goal of internationalization became a reality, with the opening of our first store in Dubai scheduled for November. This decision to expand our operations results from a carefully planned growth strategy driven by the international market's interest in Brazilian design. This represents a significant step in our journey, a milestone for Breton,” said Rivkind.

Beyond manufacturing and selling, the company creates and develops furniture and accessories for internal and external areas with high added value for households, corporate buildings, hotels, restaurants, and condominiums. Among Breton's characteristics, Rivkind highlights entirely Brazilian design, innovation, quality, sophistication, customization, and initiatives favoring sustainability.

According to Rivkind, Dubai was chosen because of its“cosmopolitan nature,” a destination for high-end products, and its potential to generate business.“The city is widely recognized for its constantly expanding market, which attracts a sophisticated audience from all over the world who value high-quality products, durability, and exclusive design,” he said.

Breton is a family company established over 50 years ago. It operates all over Brazil, which, according to the executive, helps the company in its internationalization process.“The public in Dubai, which has almost four million people, is mainly made up of foreigners; around 92% of people living in the emirate are from other countries. Breton has a portfolio of products and accessories capable of meeting the demand for projects of the most varied styles, whether contemporary or classic,” said the executive.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

The post Brazilian furniture brand Breton to open store in Dubai appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .