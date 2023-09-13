Asia Morning Bites

It is also the ECB meeting today, and while we are looking for one, final rate hike, the market is totally split, and this decision could almost as easily result in no change. Our FX and rates strategists have put this cheat sheet together to highlight the potential market scenarios depending on what the ECB does, and more importantly, how it delivers its decision.

We also get the August retail sales numbers for theout today. The consenexpectation for the headline figure is 0.1%MoM, down from 0.7%MoM in July. We are beginning to see delinquencies on credit cards rising (as well as student loans and mortgages), and the latest consumer credit figures were also softer, so a bit more evidence of a consumer slowdown would vindicate the markets' move to ignore the inflation figures overnight. The control group of spending is expected to decline 0.1% MoM after its 1.0% rise in July.PPI data for August and weekly jobless claims round out the day.