Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: Kscp) Unveils Grant Program To Ensure School Safety

Knightscope understands that violence, harassment and threats against students, teachers and school staff have a significant negative impact on the ability for children to obtain a quality education in a safe environment. Creating a supportive school culture is the first line of defense, but security technologies can offer an extra layer of protection.

Research shows that U.S. schools and colleges spent $3.1 billion

on security products and services in 2021; however, available funding does not cover always cover the costs associated with implementing new technologies to keep educational institutions safe. KSCP's grant program accepts donations and uses those funds to partially subsidize schools that are experiencing budget shortfalls that prevent the implementation of security technologies such as Knightscope's that protect children, faculty and administrators.

“Everyone in our nation wants to do everything possible to keep students, faculty and their families safe,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.“A lack of funding and constrained budgets should not be the limiting factor to protecting our schools, and we aim to provide an avenue to overcome that deficit with this innovative approach. . . . It is time we band together as a country and fight back against the ongoing violence in our schools. Knightscope is taking the lead in driving a nationwide fundraiser - taking a cue from students that often hold local fundraisers for uniforms, sports gear and school supplies. This is not an ordinary thing to do but we'd rather work the problem and do something about it than continue to watch the inaction in horror.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomsecurity robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

