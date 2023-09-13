'Amir's Visit Will Broaden Bilateral Relations'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Charge d'affaires of the Qatari embassy in San Salvador Fahad bin Salem al-Marri hailed the existing relations between Qatar and El Salvador as strong, highlighting that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to El Salvador reflects years-long efforts to bolster bilateral relations and elevate them to broader horizons.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Marri said the Amir's visit would be an opportunity to seal five agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries on agriculture, livestock, military co-operation, health, and legal and public prosecution.
He said ever since Qatar and El Salvador signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations on Sept 24, 2003, bilateral relations have consolidated and maintained gradual development.
Al-Marri added that the two countries' agreements and Mcovered areas of education, scientific research, youth and sports, air services, political consultations, news, co-operation between central banks, mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic passports, tourism, culture, as well as judicial co-operation.
Under President Nayib Armando Bukele, El Salvador has been a strategic ally of Qatar through supporting Qatari nominees for variUN international bodies and organisations, he said, stressing that the country had maintained a firm position in support of the positions of Qatar.
Qatar supported El Salvador in providing the basic needs for families affected by a tropical storm. Qatar also made donations to teach foreign ministry staff Arabic language, support a programme to develop competencies and capabilities of the country's National Civil Police personnel, face the health emergencies over the Covid-19 pandemic, help Salvadoran Red Cross purchase medical and personal protective equipment for volunteers and medical workers, and renovate some mosques.
