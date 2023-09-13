Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Set To Reach Us$ 9.06 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The surge in demand for noise cancelling earphones and ANC earbuds has been particularly notable in recent years. This surge can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of smartphones, which has, in turn, driven significant sales of Bluetooth wireless accessories.

North America is expected to be the largest market for noise cancelling headphones, accounting for 27.4% of demand share in 2022.

Europe noise cancelling headphones market is expected to contribute nearly 24.7% of revenue share in 2022, with the U.K. leading the growth

China is expected to emerge as the most remunerative noise cancelling headphones market across East Asia through 2022 & beyond

Sales through online channels are likely to increase at a robust pace over the forecast period due to last mile delivery and lower prices than offline models India is anticipated to be a key market for noise cancelling headphone manufacturers due to expansion of consumer electronics sector

Availability of advanced features such as bluetooth connectivity, integration of smart-voice activation and compatibility with smart devices will drive demand. Growing sales of smartphones and smart devices such as Alexa and Google Homes are likely to create opportunities for noise cancelling headphones manufacturers.

Proliferation of work-from-home and hybrid model in offices will create demand for premium headphones, boosting the noise cancelling headphones market.

Patent protection is one of the key restraints impacting the growth of noise cancelling headphones market. Although price of noise cancelling headphones has come down in last couple of years, they are still more expensive than normal headphones. This is causing low sales in low- and middle-income economies.

Competitive landscape:

Key noise cancelling headphone manufacturers are focusing on launching new innovative products to maximize their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In May 2022, Sony, a Japanese multinational conglomerate, announced the launch of its new model of wireless noise cancelling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 comes with a refreshed new design and a new 8-microphone system with a couple of QN1 audio processors.

Beats Electronics LLC

Audio-Technica Corporation

Victor Company of Japan Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Harman Kardon

Logitech UE

Syllable

Monster Incorporated

Grandsun

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH

Bowers and Wilkins Phiaton Corporation

Key Segments of Noise Cancelling Headphones Industry Research:

· By Type :



In-ear Over the Ear

· By Operation :



Active Passive

· By Sales Channel :



Hypers/Supers

Specialty Stores

Online

Third Parties

Company Websites Others

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

Trends and Innovations:

The noise-cancelling headphones market is marked by several noteworthy trends and innovations:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Noise Cancelling Headphones Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Noise Cancelling Headphones market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Noise Cancelling Headphones market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Noise Cancelling Headphones market size?

