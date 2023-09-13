Delhi Concerned Over Russia Oil Output Cuts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India is concerned about Russia's successive crude production cuts to comply with the Opec+ agreement by curtailing production even from assets where Indian state-run firms are stakeholders, two people close to the matter said.
MENAFN13092023007365015876ID1107064848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.