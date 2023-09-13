Gear Demand Market Set To Reach Us$ 320,000 Million By 2026 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global gear demand market is poised to reach an approximate value of nearly US$ 320,000 million by the conclusion of 2026. This market's size is expected to witness a steady growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Across variindustries such as medical, automotive, aerospace, agriculture, paper and pulp, and mining, premium quality gears are experiencing a surge in demand. These gears are characterized by their robust wear performance and enhanced surface quality. Gears play a pivotal role in power transmission, influencing crucial factors like speed, rotational direction, and torque within the production processes.
Competitive landscape:
Leading market players operating in the global gear demand market include
ZF Friedrichshafen AG Valeo Toyota Motor Corporation Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Siemens AG Magna International Inc. Hyundai Motor Company General Motors Company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Eaton Corporation Plc Dana Holding Corporation Robert Bosch GMBH American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd and XINAPSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
Market Drivers: Industrial Automation: The trend towards industrial automation in manufacturing and processing industries required precision gears for robotics, conveyor systems, and automated machinery. The need for higher efficiency, accuracy, and reliability in automated processes drove the demand for advanced gears. Automotive Industry Growth: The automotive sector has been a significant driver of gear demand. The growth in vehicle production, especially in emerging markets, led to increased demand for automotive gears, such as transmission gears, differential gears, and steering gears. Wind Energy Expansion: The global push for renewable energy, particularly wind power, resulted in an increased demand for gears used in wind turbines. Gearboxes are crucial components in wind turbine systems, driving the rotation of the blades and converting wind energy into electricity. Aerospace and Defense Applications: The aerospace and defense industries require high-precision gears for variapplications, including aircraft engines, landing gear systems, missile guidance systems, and other critical components. Infrastructure Development: Growing infrastructure development projects, such as construction and mining activities, required heavy machinery equipped with gears for excavators, cranes, bulldozers, and other construction equipment. Technological Advancements: Advancements in gear manufacturing technologies, such as computer-aided design (CAD), computer numerical control (CNC) machining, and 3D printing, have enabled the production of more sophisticated and high-performance gears. Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles created a demand for gears used in EV transmissions and drivetrains. As the EV market expanded, the need for specialized gears optimized for electric powertrains grew.
