Musicforgood, Smobler, And The Sandbox Announce Partnership

SINGAPORE, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MusicForGood, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and developing the arts in Singapore, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, and The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . This exciting collaboration will see MusicForGood become an integral part of the vibrant "Lion City" neighborhood within The Sandbox.
Previously known as Invasion Singapore, MusicForGood is known for its flagship outreach programme, Invasion School Tours, featuring a series of made-in-singapore creatives that invade and rock the halls of Singapore schools.
The decision to invest in the metaverse aligns seamlessly with MusicForGood's core objectives of audience development and capability enhancement. Recognizing the significance of the digital realm in the lives of today's youth, MusicForGood is committed to creating a unique platform that fosters engagement and infrastructure development in the metaverse. This forward-thinking approach not only addresses the evolving cyber lifestyles of young people but also provides a resilient platform for artists and creatives, ensuring their continued growth and engagement in case of unforeseen challenges like pandemics.
"MusicFoGood hopes to not only create a safe and creative space for youths to interact, but hopefully aid in facilitating musicians and artists alike in building their web3 presence. And none of this will be possible without builders. With aligned values and ethos, we are lucky to be able to work with the world class, Smobler,” said Inch Chua, co-founder.
MusicForGood is proud to be part of Lion City, a groundbreaking project by The Sandbox, showcasing more than 30 global and regional brands and IPs, highlighting Singapore's rich culture in sports, fashion, entertainment, and technology.
MusicForGood is excited to embark on this innovative journey alongside Smobler and The Sandbox, creating new opportunities for artistic expression and community engagement within the metaverse's dynamic landscape.
About MusicForGood
MusicForGood is a non-profit organization based in Singapore, on a mission to harness the transformative power of music and the arts to enrich lives and cultivate a more inclusive, sustainable, and fulfilling quality of life. At the core of MusicForGood's initiatives are two flagship programs: the School Invasion Tour and monthly concerts at Youth Park. The School Invasion Tour is an outreach programme that takes music and creativity directly to the youth, visiting public schools and engaging with over 80,000 young minds, promoting artistic expression and offering career insights. Complementing this, the organization hosts monthly concerts at Youth Park, fostering a vibrant platform for artists and creatives to showcase and practice their talents.
About Smobler
Smobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production and education. Smobler has created a suite of world's first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more information, please log on to
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.
