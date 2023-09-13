Middle Corridor's Transportation Capacity Projected To Grow Fivefold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) plays an
increasingly important role on the continental trade map, said
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar during the
Kazakh-German business forum, Trend reports.
"In the context of the current geopolitical situation, the
creation of new transport and logistics routes is of great
strategic importance. They need to diversify and ensure the
reliability of mutual supply chains and production. Today, more
than 80 percent of goods from China and Central Asia are
transported to Europe through Kazakhstan," he said.
Sklyar also spoke about the positive dynamics in terms of cargo
volumes along the Middle Corridor.
"Last year, cargo transshipment doubled and amounted to about
1.7 million tons, and over the five months of this year, cargo
traffic increased by 64 percent. This year, we are interested in
increasing the volume of cargo transportation along this route to
10 million tons in the medium term. Kazakhstan is ready to provide
port facilities to meet the growing needs of its German and
European partners," he added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
