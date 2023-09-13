Middle Corridor's Transportation Capacity Projected To Grow Fivefold

"In the context of the current geopolitical situation, the creation of new transport and logistics routes is of great strategic importance. They need to diversify and ensure the reliability of mutual supply chains and production. Today, more than 80 percent of goods from China and Central Asia are transported to Europe through Kazakhstan," he said.

Sklyar also spoke about the positive dynamics in terms of cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor.

"Last year, cargo transshipment doubled and amounted to about 1.7 million tons, and over the five months of this year, cargo traffic increased by 64 percent. This year, we are interested in increasing the volume of cargo transportation along this route to 10 million tons in the medium term. Kazakhstan is ready to provide port facilities to meet the growing needs of its German and European partners," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.