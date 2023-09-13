National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Proryv T-90 Tank In Kherson Region

Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers of the NGU's 11th brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi destroyed Russia's advanced T-90 Proryv tank in Kherson region. Aerial scouts inflicted accurate fire damage on the enemy tank, after which the ammunition detonated and the gun turret was torn off by an explosion," he wrote, publishing the relevant video.

As reported, the National Guard of Ukraine showed how the Offensive Guard destroyed a Russian howitzer.