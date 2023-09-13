Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman Presents A Thought

Wilmington, Delaware Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman invites readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and spiritual introspection in this compelling book. She beckons readers to explore their unique perceptions of God, challenging conventional notions and encouraging a deeper connection with the Divine.

This book is a catalyst for self-reflection and introspection. It encourages readers to examine their perceptions of God - to ask themselves what God looks like, how that image influences their daily lives, and whether it brings them closer to or drives them away from a connection with the Divine. Through a series of fascinating stories and thought-provoking anecdotes, Rev. Fleischman explores the multifaceted nature of God. She gently challenges preconceived notions and offers alternative perspectives, empowering readers to reevaluate their beliefs and consider new possibilities.

As readers engage with the stories and reflections within these pages, they are encouraged to embark on their own journeys of spiritual discovery. Rev. Fleischman's compassionate guidance allows readers to take the time to reflect, journal, and explore their own unique experiences of the Holy One.

The book offers an opportunity for readers to deepen their understanding of their own spirituality and embrace a more authentic and meaningful connection with God. Rev. Fleischman's wisdom leads to healing, acceptance, and spiritual growth.

This thought-provoking book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper connection with their spirituality and a fresh perspective on their relationship with God. Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman's message is timely and timeless, providing comfort and inspiration in an increasingly complex world.

Rev. Marcia was also featured to several media channels and profoundly talks about If God is Love, Why Do I Feel So Bad? in a recent radio interview with Emmy Award-Winning host Kate Delaney.

ASIN: B0BTP34TKS

Book Title: If God Is Love, Why Do I Feel so Bad?: Considering Our Images of God

Author: Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman

Publisher: Balboa Press

Represented by: Great Writers Media

Published Date: January 30, 2023

Book Genre: Religion, Spirituality, Religion & Spirituality, Christian, Christianity

About the Author

Finding God, opening to the mystical life, and moving others into the mystical life have been her greatest inspirations. During the pandemic quarantine, Rev. Marcia Cope Fleischman painted pictures of people with their angels as gifts. The pictures express the presence of mystical beings that surroundall. Marcia's husband of 44 years passed away. Her two daughters, Lucia and Sarah are grown with babes of their own. Watching their lives, Marcia sees God at work.