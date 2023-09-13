Premium Alcohol Brands Honored By Luxury Lifestyle Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Luxury Lifestyle Awards is proud to announce its commitment to further elevate the acknowledgement and celebration of Premium Wine & Spirits Brands.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards (LLA), the esteemed international organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting distinction in the luxury industry, is proud to announce its commitment to further elevate the acknowledgement and celebration of Premium Wine & Spirits Brands. With a renewed focus on the alcohol category, Luxury Lifestyle Awards' newest TOP 100 category aims to select and honor outstanding brands that exemplify merit in the world of premium alcohol.
LLA's latest TOP 100 category will include a list of the most worthy, reputable, and trusted premium wine & spirits brands from all over the world. This annual registry of industry leaders will feature names that have earned the loyalty of clients and the recognition of experts through many years of successful performance.
As a leading entity in identifying the best luxury goods and service providers, Luxury Lifestyle Awards has been synonymwith excellence in the industry. The organization has successfully honored and commemorated luxury hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, fashion brands, jewelry brands, luxury real estate developers, architects, designers, luxury food and beverages brands, and variother businesses in the luxury sector. While Luxury Lifestyle Awards has previously recognized success in the alcohol category, it is now determined to amplify its efforts and shine a brighter spotlight on premium alcohol brands.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards acknowledges the significance of premium alcohol brands in the broader luxury sector. These brands embody craftsmanship, innovation, and a deep dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to discerning consumers worldwide. By strengthening its foon premium wine & spirit, Luxury Lifestyle Awards aims to provide an even greater platform for deserving brands to gain global recognition and enhance their prestige.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards' rigorevaluation process ensures that only the most exceptional brands are included in the TOP 100. The assessment of nominees takes place based on varicriteria such as uniqueness and innovation, farming methods, brand reputation, and customer experience. Through a transparent and unbiased evaluation process, Luxury Lifestyle Awards will identify the true pioneers in the premium alcohol industry.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards invites premium alcohol brands from around the world to submit their nominations for consideration. Brands eligible for consideration include but are not limited to still, sparkling, and fortified wines as well as spirits such as brandy, cognac, rum, gin, vodka, and whisky.
By participating in this esteemed award program, brands gain access to a global platform that enhances their reputation, attracts discerning consumers, and offers noteworthy exposure within the luxury industry.
Nominations can be by invitation of the LLA selection committee, by recommendation, or by applying directly via the official website.
To submit your nominations, please follow: .
LLA does not charge an entry fee. Our TOP 100 are recognized and awarded based on their own merit.
Registration is now open and closes on the 27th of October 2023.
