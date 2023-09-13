New Chinese Ambassador To Brunei Presents Credentials To Sultan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept 14 (NNN-BB) – Xiao Jianguo, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam, presented his credentials to Brunei's Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, yesterday, at Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace.
Ambassador Xiao said, China and Brunei are neighbours across the sea, enjoying a traditional friendship lasting for thousands of years.
As the 12th Chinese ambassador to Brunei, he stands ready to spare no effort to work with Brunei, to implement the important consenreached by the two heads of state, further consolidate and strengthen the China-Brunei Strategic Cooperative Partnership, expand practical cooperation in varifields, and enhance friendship between the two peoples.
Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah emphasised that, Brunei is willing to make continuefforts to deepen cooperation with China and promote bilateral relations to achieve new development.– NNN-BB
