No Plans To Apply Blackouts From Oct 1 - Energy Ministry

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this.

The electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is currently sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. During the daytime, there is a surpof capacity, and therefore no blackouts are planned for any region of the country from October 1.

"However, consumer disconnections are possible in case of damage to the energy infrastructure by the enemy during shelling, as it happened last heating season," the ministry noted.

As for the schedules of possible outages, which were developed and published in advance by the distribution system operators, they "can be applied EXCLUSIVELY in case of Russian shelling and damage to energy equipment."

The Ministry of Energy reminded that Ukraine is undergoing the largest repair campaign at energy facilities since independence.

"Thanks to these efforts, the power system will be fully prepared for the heating season without power outages and, accordingly, consumer restrictions," the ministry assured.

As Ukrinform reported, Poltava region would introduce hourly power outage schedules on September 14. It will be exclusively for training purposes with conditionally realistic actions of the staff but without power outages.