Tier Iv Shares In-House Devops Infrastructures With Partners: Enabling Various Autonomous Driving Platforms

Overview of the Solution

The advanced development of AD systems requires not only algorithm evaluation for localization, perception, planning, and control, but also system integration and safety verification optimized for the corresponding Operational Design Domain (ODD). Furthermore, functional updates and data management are essential during the operational phase. There is a growing demand for platforms that efficiently encompass these development and operations, including both software and hardware. The growth of businesses providing these platforms holds the key to the practical application of AD systems.

systems.

TIER IV, actively engaged in deploying AD technology and mass producing intelligent vehicles, has established efficient and secure in-house DevOps infrastructures to support the work of engineers and field operators. In order to accelerate the commercialization of AD

technology and make its benefits more accessible, TIER IV has chosen to license these platforms to partners. This move enables partners of all sizes to acquire DevOps capability equivalent to those of TIER IV, empowering them to launch their own unique platform business that is demanded by automakers and transportation service operators. By customizing these DevOps infrastructures to their specifications, partners can also offer advanced solutions under their own brand to third parties.

"Leo Drive aims to bring autonomdriving to European society." stated Armağan Arslan, CEO of Leo Drive. "By leveraging TIER IV's 'Bluebird' and combining it with Leo Drive's Engineering Service, we can expedite social implementation of autonomdriving."

"NEC is committed to developing autonomdriving solutions to address challenges related to the movement of people and objects." said Seiji Saito, Senior Director of Mobility Solution Department, NEC Corporation. "By utilizing TIER IV's 'Bluebird,' we believe that we can rapidly apply NEC's foundational technologies to our autonomdriving solutions and demonstrate their effectiveness."

"Robotec.ai is supporting automotive OEMs and Tier 1s in the safe implementation of autonomdriving." emphasized Michał Niezgoda, CEO of Robotec.ai. "Testing and validation are critical elements in reaching autonomdriving goals. 'Bluebird,' with its set of verification tools, provides substantial value to the European automotive market. We believe that our partnership with TIER IV will accelerate the development of autonomdriving programs in Europe and beyond."

Future Prospects

TIER IV remains committed to striving for the widespread adoption and evolution of AD technology, collaborating closely with partner companies to contribute to society.

partner companies to contribute to society.

About TIER IV

TIER IV , the creator of Autoware , the world's first and widely acclaimed open-source autonomdriving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of autonomdriving. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation (AWF) , TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

