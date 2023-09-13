Beverly Hills Rn Classes To Be Held At New Training Center In Nashville, Tn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Beverly Hills RN
New International Training Facility with Integrity PRP
LEBANON, TN, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sylvia Silvestri, the owner and founder of Beverly Hills RN is pleased to announce that all training classes will now be held at the International training center of Integrity PRP in Nashville, Tennessee.
After several years of collaboration, the new training site will be a great location for attendees who want to visit Nashville from all over theand the beyond.
Both companies have a commitment to the highest level of education and products, as well as providing the best experience possible for people wanting to get into the Aesthetics field.
"I am constantly looking for new cutting edge products that are safe yet intriguing to my medical professionals that I have the pleasure of training. Integrity PRP has just that, in addition to excellent customer service that can be hard to come by these days." says Ms. Silvestri.
"I am excited to now offer two boutique, professional training sites that are equally desirable locations, Nashville and Beverly Hills."
