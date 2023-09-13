Global Aviation Fuel Market Soars To $305.3 Billion In 2022 As Air Travel Surges



The global aviation fuel market has witnessed substantial growth, achieving a market size of US$ 305.3 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts project continued expansion, with the market poised to reach US$ 404.5 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the period of 2023-2028.

Aviation fuel, a highly refined petroleum-based fuel, is engineered to deliver high energy output with minimal emissions. Boasting a superior energy content and high energy density, it enables aircraft to cover long distances at high speeds. Treated with additives such as antioxidants, antistatic agents, and corrosion inhibitors, aviation fuel is tailored to enhance performance and safety.

This fuel offers aircraft multiple benefits, including stability, lubricity, fluidity, volatility, non-corrosivity, cleanliness, and explosion prevention. It is stored and transported using specialized equipment to ensure safe utilization in aircraft, minimizing the risk of leaks and fires.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global aviation fuel market, including segmentation by fuel type, aircraft type, and end-use:

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Jet A

Jet A1

Jet B

JP 5

JP 8

Avgas Biofuel

Breakup by Aircraft Type:



Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft Others

Breakup by End-Use:



Commercial

Military

Private Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report features an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including key players such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP plc, Chevron Corporation, China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Neste Oyj, Oman Oil Marketing Company SAOG, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Vitol, and more.

