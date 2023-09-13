42N Advisors Organizes Primo Innovare, An Event For Italian Startups, In New York And Boston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
42N Advisors organizza evento Primo Innovare, doppia tappa a New York e Boston
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 42N Advisors, a benefit association that brings together over twenty Italian entrepreneurs, academics, and professionals who have been living in the United States for years, has organized Primo Innovare 2023, an event aimed at connecting the best Italian startups with a portfolio of American investors. The event will take place at the Consulate of Italy in New York on September 12 and at the Consulate of Italy in Boston on September 14, 2023. The event will feature ten Italian startups that have demonstrated their growth potential in the and/or their ability to secure funding from American sources.
"It's wonderful to observe the ever-growing number of companies (startups, scale-ups, and mature companies) coming to Boston to seek opportunities, whether it's looking for business partners, hiring personnel capable of working in the United States, finding potential investors, or establishing a presence for production. We see a substantial number of entrepreneurs deciding to invest here. In the global landscape, the is currently the most attractive country due to its economic stability and business incentive policies, especially in the technology and cleantech sectors," says Rob Dolci, co-founder of 42N, who leads a team willing to share their experiences, contacts, and mistakes with Italian startups - a valuable asset for those approaching this country. 42N caters to both established companies and academic spin-offs holding a simple patent, as well as everything in between.
The selection criteria for candidates are straightforward:
Companies must have sold and billed their product/service to at least two clients.
They must demonstrate raising at least $100,000 in third-party financing.
They must ensure the presence of at least two individuals capable of developing the business in the United States and at least one person internationally recognized as an expert in the specific application. This may include top positions in academia or multinational companies.
They must convince the selectors of their ability to scale, whether it's in the market or technology.
The first edition of Primo Innovare was organized by Serena Corp. in 2022 in Seattle with the support of the Consulate of Italy in San Francisco, and the presentations can be viewed on the website . The logic behind Primo Innovare is to organize a brief pitch by the ten selected companies, followed by a reception where each investor can delve into their business model and market opportunities.
To the best-performing company, 42N offers a year of free assistance in the necessary procedures to establish a presence in the United States and refine their relationship with financial entities.
Three meetings with investors will be organized:
September 12 at the Consulate General of Italy in New York, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
September 14 at the premises of Goodwin & Partners in Boston, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
September 14 at the Consulate General of Italy in Boston, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
The 42N team has received over 40 participation requests over the month of August. After a careful analysis of the applications, the final list of startups to be presented to potential investors interested in meeting them in September in New York and Boston has been compiled. Here is the list of the eleven startups that have passed the selection and will be present at the event:
● Alia Therapeutics
● Contents
● Drinkme
● enGenome
● iGen
● Lim
● MYWAI
● Oversonic Robotics
● Real Bowl
● Robomagister
● Sinergy Flow
