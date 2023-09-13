Black College Expotm Returns To Brooklyn New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Millions in Scholarships Available We are bringing in resources to empower education, health and wellness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and sharing with our communities about the power of their voice.” - Founder and CEO, Dr. TherPriceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is proud to announce the 12th Annual Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11225. This highly anticipated event invites students of all ages to attend. High school juniors, seniors, transfer and adult students can engage in one-on-one interactions with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with a diverse range of other colleges and universities.
The Black College ExpoTM, an invaluable opportunity for students and families, is offering FREE admission thanks to NY State Senator Kevin S. Parker and Medgar Evers College President, Dr. Patricia Ramsey.
“We have now been in New York for 12 years. We are bringing in resources to empower education, health and wellness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and sharing with our communities about the power of their voice,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. TherPrice.
Key highlights of the event include students being accepted on the spot, having college application fees waived and receiving scholarships on site. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to bring their transcripts and ACT/SAT test scores to maximize their chances of securing admission to some of the institutions. Some colleges will also be recruiting college transfer students to be accepted on the spot. Students are welcome to“Unlock Your Career Path” by exploring varijob and internship opportunities in connecting with industry-leading companies looking to recruit talented students.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, 411 for the Student-Athlete, ROTC Pathway to Success-Scholarships, Leadership and Generational Wealth, The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, Why Attend an HBCU, and more.
During the After Show, attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes. Additionally, a "Dance Off" for Cash will be hosted by celebrity guests, actor London Brown (Ballers, Raising Kanan) and Jay Z's record label Roc Nation, adding an extra element of excitement to the event.
The Expo is presented by Toyota, ROC NATION, T-Mobile,Army, America's Navy, Active Minds, CAS Actuary Society, and Foundation Clothing Co.
For more information about the 12th Annual Black College Expo and to register for the event, please visit our website or contact at 877-427-4100.
To further support NCRF's mission, we encourage attendees and supporters to donate to the program. Every contribution makes a significant difference in the lives of deserving students.
.
About the National College Resources Foundation:
NCRF, a 501(c)(3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information, and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
