Global Coil Coatings Market Set To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2028, Fueled By Steady 5.38% Cagr



The global coil coatings market has witnessed significant growth, achieving a market size of US$ 4.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts project robust expansion, with the market poised to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38% during the period of 2023-2028.

Coil coating is a specialized method for applying protective coatings and paint to metal coils, such as aluminum and steel. This process involves chemical pre-treatment on all sides of the metal to enhance its resistance to corrosion. Coil coatings are formulated from materials including polyester, siliconized polyester, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), plastisol, and polyurethane.

These coatings offer a host of advantages, including design flexibility, superior resistance to weathering and corrosion, diverse color options, and textured finishes. Additionally, coil coatings provide a smooth, aesthetically pleasing surface and enhance structural durability. As a result, they are widely used in applications such as metal roofing, storage units, wall panels, and garage doors.

Key Highlights:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global coil coatings market, including segmentation by type, application, and end-use industry:

Breakup by Type:



Polyester Coil Coatings

Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings

Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Plastisol Coil Coatings Others

Breakup by Application:



Aluminum Steel

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report features a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including key players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., BDM Coil Coaters LLC, CENTRIA (Nucor Corporation), Dura Coat Products Inc., Goldin Metals Inc., Jupiter Aluminum Corporation, Metal Coaters System, Novelis Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A., Arconic Corporation, and more.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses crucial questions, including:

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets