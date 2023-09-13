New Satellite Images Show Aftermath Of Ukrainian Attack On Shipyard In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New satellite images show the consequences of a Ukrainian missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol, Crimea.
RFE/RL reported this on its Telegram channel, referring to images taken by the Planetservice on September 12 and 13, according to Ukrinform.
"According to preliminary data, a Storm Shadow missile attack on the plant damaged the large landing ship Minsk and the diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don," the post said. Read also: Russian submarine, landing ship hit overnight deemed unrepairable - GUR
Powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol overnight into Wednesday. Russia's Defense Ministry reported a cruise missile attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which damaged two warships. According to OSINTtechnical analysts, a large Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged in the attack.
Ukraine's military intelligence official, Andrii Yusov, said the ships damaged by the attack were unlikely to be repaired.
MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107064616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.