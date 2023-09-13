New Satellite Images Show Aftermath Of Ukrainian Attack On Shipyard In Crimea

RFE/RL reported this on its Telegram channel, referring to images taken by the Planetservice on September 12 and 13, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary data, a Storm Shadow missile attack on the plant damaged the large landing ship Minsk and the diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don," the post said.

Powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol overnight into Wednesday. Russia's Defense Ministry reported a cruise missile attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which damaged two warships. According to OSINTtechnical analysts, a large Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged in the attack.

Ukraine's military intelligence official, Andrii Yusov, said the ships damaged by the attack were unlikely to be repaired.