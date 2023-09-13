Ukrainian, British Interior Ministers Discuss Documentation Of Russian War Crimes

Klymenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The position of the United Kingdom is clear and unchanging: support for Ukraine in the war that Russian invaders started. We discussed many important issues. In particular, we documented Russian war crimes," the minister said.

Klymenko also thanked for the quality training of Ukrainian investigators who underwent specialized training in the United Kingdom.

"It was important to tell that we are moving on and are already thinking about what Ukraine should be like after the victory. So I presented the Interior Ministry's concept 'Safe Country' to my colleague. It is nice that our efforts received positive feedback and we managed to agree on the exchange of experience, including in matters of combating fraud, domestic violence, and street crime," Klymenko said.

According to him, both parties discussed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian border. In the near future, Ukraine expects to receive special equipment from its British colleagues to improve the technical equipment of the state border.

"A separate topic is the rehabilitation of our soldiers. Medical and psychological rehabilitation. The United Kingdom has the necessary experience that will definitely be useful for us," Klymenko said.

Klymenko thanked Braverman and the UK government for their systematic and consistent support. "Ukraine has felt the reliable support of our partners since the first day of the full-scale war," he said.