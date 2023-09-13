Hennessey Digital Receives Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces In Advertising And Marketing Honors

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Cue the high fives on Zoom and Slack emojis! Hennessey Digital, a leading all-remote digital marketing agency known for its understanding of the Google algorithm, has been named to Fortune magazine's 50 Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing .

The agency specializes in search engine marketing, PPC advertising, digital marketing and marketing technology innovation, and is one of the legal industry's top law firm SEO agencies . It employs more than 100 team members globally and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S., joining an elite group of companies who have made the list for an impressive five consecutive years.

To determine the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing, Fortune partners with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work which uses its proprietary Trust IndexTM survey to measure the core of what they know creates great workplaces-key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. They identify the organizations that offer the most generous, caring and innovative cultures reflecting a genuine commitment to meet the diversity of their people's needs inside and outside the workplace as validated by what employees report in survey results.

"To achieve this recognition and success eight years into expanding my consultancy into a full-service digital marketing company is something I really take to heart and share with our leadership and every team member in our organization," said Jason Hennessey , founder and CEO of Hennessy Digital. Jason is an internationally-recognized entrepreneur, SEO expert, bestselling author and business coach.

"Not only do we strive to attract top talent, we want Hennessey Digital to be a place people love to work and a partner clients love to work with. So we invest a lot in our culture, our hiring practices, and fold employee feedback into our business decisions so that we're always improving as we grow. As an employer, leadership has a responsibility to empower its teams with an atmosphere where people can be their best selves and have opportunities to grow in their careers and contribute to the company's success.

Among the pillars that contribute to company culture at Hennessey Digital are its commitment to transparency, and four core principles that are integrated across the company and celebrated via an internal recognition program and shared company-wide via a Slack channel: Be Honest & Transparent, Stay Nimble Never Stop Learning, Do What's Right Always, and Make It Fun, Don't Be A Jerk. Team members meet bi-weekly by Zoom for the HenneHuddle, the agency's company-wide meeting where updates, department presentations, and recognitions are shared. Within the company culture, team members are encouraged to act on ideas and take advantage of Hennessey Digital's total reward package which includes competitive compensation, flexible, family-friendly schedules, generpaid time off, company-matched 401K, and employee discounts. The company seeks feedback from employees twice a year via thePromoter Score survey and has career pathing professional development training accessible 24/7 for team members. It provides team members with 40 hours a year of paid community service hours, and supports fun breaks in the day through employee-led initiatives that include: virtual Coffee Breaks, where team members meet and shoot the breeze together; Moo Madness, its pet-loving take on the NCAA's March Madness brackets; a Slack channel dedicated to employee-driven D&I discussion topics, and Random Acts of Kindness Week, where team members do random acts of kindness for each other, people in their lives and their community.

"Our culture is a competitive advantage for us, and we do not take shortcuts when it comes to maintaining a positive and productive work environment," said Hennessey Digital's Vice President of People Success Jill Wenk . "To me, this award is a huge achievement and demonstrates that any company can achieve success by focusing on a competitive rewards package, listening to feedback, and actively taking action on feedback from the team."

In the past year, Hennessey Digital's team members have celebrated other achievements including "Innovative Company of the Year" recognition by theAgency Awards and Great Place to Work certification from Fortune. The company is an early adopter of AI, integrating digital marketing and AI with the launch of a proprietary AI-support lead analyzer and website translation tools; and in 2023, it launched the SaaS product Powa , a WordPress website optimization plug-in.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized entrepreneur and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and website development, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies and innovation in marketing technology. Hennessey Digital is an all-remote company that has received nods from theAgency Awards and theSearch Awards, as well as The Financial Times list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. It's been honored on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for 5 consecutive years, and is a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers.