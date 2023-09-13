Uk Offers New Aid Package For Libya Following Flash Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced an initial package worth up to GBP one million for Libya to provide life-saving assistance to meet the immediate needs of those most affected by the devastating floods.
The UK is working with trusted partners on the ground to identify the most urgent basic needs, including on shelter, healthcare and sanitation and stands ready to provide further support, Cleverly said in a press release.
"The UK is committed to supporting Libya following these devastating floods.
"We will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required," he noted.
In addition, the UN has announced USD 10 million in response to the flooding from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), to which the UK is one of the largest donors.
The UK has committed GBP 52 million towards the UNCERF's vital work in 2023.
The Minister for Middle East and North Africa, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, also spoke with Head of Libya's Presidential Council Dr. Mohamed Menfi today to convey his condolences and the UK's commitment to supporting Libya in the aftermath of this tragedy. (end)
