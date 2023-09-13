Us Cautions Iran Against Diverting Unfrozen Funds From Humanitarian Purposes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The White House warned that the United States could freeze the Iranian assets again if Iran used those funds for purposes other than humanitarian transactions.
Commenting on "some of the conflicting accounts and information" regarding actions taken to secure the release of five Americans in Iran, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "These Americans have been suffering a terrible ordeal. I think you all know that."
"Many of them were held in the Evin [ph] Prison under ghastly conditions and that we have been working very, very hard to bring them home to their families just as soon as possible.
"Now to secure their freedom, the United States is pursuing an arrangement in which Iranian funds held in South Korea are moved to restricted accounts in Qatar where they would be available for humanitarian transactions only.
"Things like food, medicine, medical supplies, medical equipment, and agricultural products," Kirby explained in a press briefing.
"These funds will now be subject to more legal restrictions than they were when they were in Korea.
"They will be monitored by rigordue diligence standards required by theTreasury Department and thewill have visibility and we'll be able to engage in oversight about where the money was going and for what purpose.
"If Iran tries to divert the funds, we'll take action and we'll lock them up again. I also want to be clear, this is not a payment of any kind, it's not ransom.
"These aren'ttaxpayer dollars, and we haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," he pointed out.
"Iran will be getting no sanctions relief. We will continue to counter the Iran regime's human rights abuses.
"We'll continue to counter their destabilizing actions abroad, its support for terrorism, its attack on maritime shipping in the Gulf and its continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
"As you've heardsay before, when we're trying to bring Americans home, we often aren't dealing on a level playing field. We have to use the leverage we have to bring them home.
"They aren't going to be released for nothing in exchange, but I don't think we should lose sight of the bottom line here and that's that we're working to free these innocent Americans who did nothing wrong, had no reason to be detained, bring them home to their families, bring them home whole and safe again, that's the goal," Kirby added. (end)
