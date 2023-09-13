Eu Activates Civil Protection Mechanism To Support Libya Following Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union activated it Civil Protection Mechanism to support Libya in the aftermath of the devastating flood that has left thousands of casualties.
Immediately, EU Member States - so far Germany, Romania, Finland - have offered substantial assistance in the form of shelter items such as tents, field beds and blankets, 80 generators, food items, as well as hospital tents and water tanks via the Mechanism, said an EU statement on Wednesday.
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre stands ready to coordinate further offers of assistance, it noted.
Furthermore, the EU has released an initial 500,000 euro (USD 536,000) in humanitarian funding to tackle the most urgent needs of people in Libya affected by the impact of Storm Daniel.
Funding will be channelled through partners operating on the ground to deliver lifesaving health and water and sanitation supplies for the flood response in eastern Libya, it said.
Over the past weekend, heavy storm and rain hit eastern Libya resulting in massive floods and extensive damage.
According to preliminary estimations, floods killed over 5,000 people while 9,800 are still missing and 20,000 internally displaced, it noted. (end)
