Us Blasts N. Korea's Missile Launches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson for the Department of State Matthew Miller said the United States condemns the DPRK's launching of two ballistic missiles into the East Sea yesterday "as we have condemned their previballistic missile launches."
"The launches are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and are the latest in the series of launches that pose a direct threat -- threat to the DP -- DPRK's neighbors.
"They undermine regional security. And our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," he said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
Earlier today, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea said that the DPRK fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area in or around Sunan in Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan ahead of the summit talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (end)
