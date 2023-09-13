Death Toll From Morocco Quake Tops 2,946

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MARRAKESH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that 2,946 people were confirmed dead and 5,674 others were injured due to the devastating earthquake of last Friday.
As many as 1,684, or more than half of the deaths, were located in the central Al-Haouz province, south Marrakesh, and 980 others in the southwestern Taroudant Province, according to a statement from the Ministry.
Hopes for finding survivors under rubble are diminishing despite relentless efforts from rescuers. (pickup previous)
mry.gb
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107064501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.