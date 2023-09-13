(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Dow Slips for 2nd Straight Day on Inflation Numbers
Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday as traders absorbed a hotter-than-expected August core inflation print.
The 30-stock blue-chip index listed lower 70.46 points to close Wednesday at 34,575.53.
The S&P 500 index regained 5.54 points to 4,467.44.
The NASDAQ index moved positive 39.96 points to 13,813.58.
3M was the biggest laggard in the Dow list, dropping more than 5%. Caterpillar shares were lower by more than 2%.
August's core inflation print in the consumer price index increased 0.3% and 4.3% respectively, against estimates for 0.2% and 4.3%.
Federal Reserve officials fomore on the core number as it provides a better indication of where inflation is heading over the long term.
Meanwhile, the headline numbers rose 0.6% last month, and were up 3.7% from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for respective increases of 0.6% and 3.6%.
Wall Street has mostly priced in a pause in rate hikes at the Fed's meeting next week. Fed funds futures pricing data as of Wednesday morning indicate a 97% probability of rates remaining the same.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained former strength, lowering yields to 4.25% from Tuesday's 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices shed eight cents to $88.76 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $4.10 to $1,931.00 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN13092023000212011056ID1107064500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.