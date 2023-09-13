Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of Rubensteintech, Creators Of Rubylaw

Headquartered in New York, New York, RubensteinTech's robust Content Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, RubyLaw, offers legal marketers and business developers a digital toolkit through which to collaborate, manage, distribute, and share business content with the marketplace. The Company partners with leading design firms to assist in developing RubyLaw-powered websites, generating proposals and pitches, managing law firm experience, and implementing digital experiences, while independently offering its RubyLaw Express offering to smaller, growth-minded law firms.

“I am delighted to welcome RubensteinTech to the Banyan family. It was clear that the team's consistent success enabling leading law firms to grow their businesses through technology, passion for their clients' experience, and highly collaborative culture, align with our mission, and we are confident that together we can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation within the legal technology industry.”

David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software

“I founded RubensteinTech to provide a scalable, flexible, and secure means for marketers to streamline and manage digital content throughout its lifecycle. Choosing to sell your business is not an easy one but we knew it was the right decision as we got to know the Banyan team. The two largest factors were the trust that we built throughout the process and the support that is now available toas we accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Jaron Rubenstein, Founder and CEO, RubensteinTech

About RubensteinTech. Founded in 2002, RubensteinTech's Content Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, RubyLaw, offers legal marketers and business developers a digital platform to collaborate, manage, distribute, and share business content with the marketplace. The Company supports law firms of all sizes through its RubyLaw and RubyLaw Express offerings, often partnering with leading design agencies to deliver high-impact digital experiences. For more information, please visit: RubyLaw

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base set up to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals.