Gaszero, Tencent Cloud International, And Polygonlabs Successfully Host Web3 Gaming Event In Singapore







The event featured prominent speakers, including GasZero's Co-Founder Adam, Tencent Cloud's Southeast Asia Regional Director Ken, and Polygon Labs' Head of BD Marouen. The panelists represented renowned industry companies such as Pixelmon, Mythic Protocol, Axie Infinity, Shrapnel, Immutable, DappOS, Taiko, ChainLink, Razer, YGG, PIF Nation, MarbleX, among others.

Distinguished guests from the cryptocurrency world, top exchanges like Binance and OKX, well-known Web3 venture capital firms and foundations like Animoca Brands, Shima Capital, Delphi Digital, Arcane VC, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, Tron DAO Ventures, as well as major integaming giants including Tencent Games, NetMarble, Actoz, and Razer, were also in attendance.

The summit revolved around the theme 'Designing, Building, and Expanding Web3 Games,' delving into three key topics:

In the 'Designing Next-Generation Web3 Games' panel, participants have discussed creating Web3 games with a solid economic foundation, including using NFTs to give virtual items actual scarcity and value, enhancing social interactions among players, and integrating decentralization and autonomy elements into game design to empower players in the game's development. Sustainability considerations were highlighted, including reducing fees using 0Gas and fostering ecosystem growth.







The 'Building and Expanding Web3 Games' panel explored the adoption of Layer 2 solutions like zk-Rollups to improve the scalability and performance of blockchain games, achieving interoperability among different blockchains for asset interactions and exchanges. The importance of establishing a healthy ecosystem supporting Web3 game developers with tools, resources, and incentives was emphasized, along with enhancing the user experience of Web3 games to ensure fast transactions, low costs, and user-friendliness.







In the 'Building a User-Centric Bridge from Web2 to Web3' panel, discussions centered around providing clear education and guidance for Web2 users to transition smoothly into Web3, emphasizing the importance of protecting user data and privacy to build trust, exploring data and asset interoperability between Web2 and Web3 to facilitate user migration, and incentivizing user participation in the Web3 ecosystem through rewards and token incentives.







During the event, GasZero's Co-Founder Adam shared essential insights into their project's product narrative and technology, presenting the 0Gas solution to overcome the current Web3 traffic bottleneck. This solution primarily provides users with P2P seamless Web3 interaction, seamlessly integrating with AA wallets and payment gateways to address the three major obstacles for Web2 users to enter Web3 on a large scale: mnemonic phrases, fiat onramps, and contract interaction gas fees. GasZero is the world's first blockchain infrastructure platform with zero transaction fees, and its feeless advantage injects powerful potential for the future. The widespread application of this technology will bring higher availability and scalability to the blockchain industry, accelerating the development of the Web3 ecosystem. GasZero TesAlpha 1.0 has officially launched, with an expected duration of 3-6 months.







In addition, GasMirror.com, a tool jointly developed by GasZero and data analysis companies FootprintAnalytics and Geno for querying users' cumulative gas fee consumption, was demonstrated on-site by Co-Founder Adam. The tool has garnered attention in the blockchain community, indicating its potential to help users better understand GasFee-related pain points.

The 'Designing, Building, and Expanding Web3 Games' summit provided an interactive platform for industry leaders and innovators to share insights and explore possibilities for expanding the Web3 gaming sector. Participants took essential steps toward developing the Web3 gaming ecosystem through hands-on experiences and using cutting-edge tools like GasMirror.

For more information about GasZero and updates on its future developments, please visit gaszeroor follow @0xGasZer on X (Twitter).

About GasZero

GasZero is the first gasless blockchain infrastructure to onboard the next billion users. Through the integration of a suite of meticulously crafted security components, GasZero removes the barrier of GasFee, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. This advancement marks the completion of the final leg in the journey from Web2 to Web3, poised to catalyze the emergence of the next generation of billion-dollar dApps.

