INFOCOIN: A New Information Platform, Innovation In The World Of Advertising

INFOCOIN was born out of two key premises that have significantly impacted the advertising landscape. Firstly, the enforcement of the EU Data Protection Law led to restrictions for the use of personal data for targeted advertising. Secondly, the growth of apathy towards untargeted and irrelevant advertising has threatened the effectiveness of traditional advertising methods.

The essence of INFOCOIN lies in providing an effective solution in the advertising tools market . It not only ensures control over ad views but also contributes to fostering user loyalty towards commercial content.

The INFOCOIN team is currently in the SEED stage and is developing an innovative platform that guarantees a 100% view for short video clips. Advanced technologies such as FaceID and captcha are employed to ensure high-quality user authentication. INFOCOIN offers short video clips for both commercial audiences and free access.

INFOCOIN can be compared to a modern interpretation of traditional ad reel publishers, carving out a unique niche in the market. The platform has already been tested successfully within the European Union with paid content, and upcoming plans involve offering users a choice between paid and free short video clips.

INFOCOIN's versatility extends to varidomains, including its application in product and service promotions, electoral campaigns, and the dissemination of social innovations by governments and financial groups.

The goals of the INFOCOIN team encompass seeking partners specializing in financing promising startups, modern banking and financial management, and B2B2C marketing, all for the collaborative realization of the project.

The commercial launch of INFOCOIN is expected by the end of 2023, ushering in a new chapter in the realm of advertising and user interactions.