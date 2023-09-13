Global Password Management Market Hits $2.2 Billion In 2022, Signaling The Crucial Role Of Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Password Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to
The global password management market witnessed a remarkable growth in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 2,159 Million. Anticipating the future, experts predict an astounding surge to US$ 9,189 Million by 2028, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7% during 2023-2028.
In today's digital landscape, safeguarding sensitive data is paramount. Passwords serve as the first line of defense, and password management solutions are vital for securing these critical access points. Password management software assists in organizing and securing passwords across IT infrastructures, making them indispensable for information security and governance.
The rise of cloud computing, IoT, and digital frameworks worldwide has driven the adoption of password management solutions. Enterprises, in particular, are turning to these systems for cost-effective and time-saving benefits, including automated password resets, passcode randomization, and session recordings. With the surge in online transactions, password management plays a pivotal role in protecting online information and combating online fraud.
Stringent cybersecurity measures, including complex password generation rules, have further fueled the adoption of password management systems. As security breaches by hackers continue to rise, these systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud, are becoming indispensable.
The latest report from [Publisher Name] delves deep into the global password management market, covering macro and micro aspects, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis. This comprehensive report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists looking to enter the password management market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Type:
Self-Service Password Management Privileged User Password Management
Access:
Mobile Devices and Tablets Desktop and Laptops Voice Enabled Password Systems Others
Deployment Type:
End-User:
Small and Medium Sized Organizations Large Organizations Others
Vertical:
Healthcare BFSI Public Sector IT & Tel Retail & Consumer Goods Education Others
Region:
North America Europe
Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Latin America
Brazil Mex Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Others Middle East and Africa
Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry features prominent players including Avatier Corporation, CA Technologies (BroaInc.), Centrify Corporation, Core Security Technologies, FastPassCorp A/S, Google LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro FoInternational PLC, NetIQ Corporation, SailPoint Technologies Inc., and SonicWall Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global password management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global password management market? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? What is the breakup of the market based on the access? What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type? What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user? What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical? What are the varistages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market? What is the structure of the global password management market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages | 145
|
145
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 | $2569 Million
|
$2569 Million
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 | $9189 Million
|
$9189 Million
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate | 23.7%
|
23.7
%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
