Global Password Management Market Hits $2.2 Billion In 2022, Signaling The Crucial Role Of Cybersecurity



The global password management market witnessed a remarkable growth in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 2,159 Million. Anticipating the future, experts predict an astounding surge to US$ 9,189 Million by 2028, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7% during 2023-2028.

In today's digital landscape, safeguarding sensitive data is paramount. Passwords serve as the first line of defense, and password management solutions are vital for securing these critical access points. Password management software assists in organizing and securing passwords across IT infrastructures, making them indispensable for information security and governance.

The rise of cloud computing, IoT, and digital frameworks worldwide has driven the adoption of password management solutions. Enterprises, in particular, are turning to these systems for cost-effective and time-saving benefits, including automated password resets, passcode randomization, and session recordings. With the surge in online transactions, password management plays a pivotal role in protecting online information and combating online fraud.

Stringent cybersecurity measures, including complex password generation rules, have further fueled the adoption of password management systems. As security breaches by hackers continue to rise, these systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud, are becoming indispensable.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type:



Self-Service Password Management Privileged User Password Management

Access:



Mobile Devices and Tablets

Desktop and Laptops

Voice Enabled Password Systems Others

Deployment Type:



On-Premise Hosted

End-User:



Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Organizations Others

Vertical:



Healthcare

BFSI

Public Sector

IT & Tel

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education Others

Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mex



Argentina



Colombia



Chile



Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



Iran



United Arab Emirates Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry features prominent players including Avatier Corporation, CA Technologies (BroaInc.), Centrify Corporation, Core Security Technologies, FastPassCorp A/S, Google LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro FoInternational PLC, NetIQ Corporation, SailPoint Technologies Inc., and SonicWall Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global password management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global password management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the access?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the varistages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global password management market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the market?

