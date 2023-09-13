Abide With Care Challenge Launched At Keirus Evolve

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEIBY KJE held its second annual KEIEVOLVE at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Dallas, Texas. KEIEVOLVE has been dubbed as the "un-conference" for its uniquely intentional approach for bringing DEIB leaders, HR professionals, and DEIB champions together to learn and create an effective strategy to continually move forward as change agents, despite the challenges of the current anti-DEI climate.

"Our goal for KEIEVOLVE was to create a space for DEIB practitioners and champions to build community while gaining the tools they need to be transformative leaders," says Kelley Johnson, Founder and CEO of KEIBY KJE. "From the overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received from those in attendance, we succeeded in creating a much-needed space for transparency, best practice sharing, and the mental reset needed to make an even more impactful change in our organizations and communities." Johnson continues, "We've always transformed cultures by driving DEI as an enabler of commerce, culture, and community, but now we are being seen as a veteran DEI firm that 'has the backs' of DEI professionals who sleeves are rolled up doing the work."

Johnson opened the conference by journeying back through the challenging times we have successfully pulled through as a reminder that we can endure the distractions and daily discouragements we face with the misinformation of DEI at the forefront. She reflected on September 11, 2001, which was remembered as the 22nd anniversary of this tragic event, and the uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 in 2020. Tying in these unpredictable and unprecedented life circumstances with the determination to come out better on the other side of the forces against DEI outlined a message that deeply resonated. She shared

her 5R strategy, highlighting personal stories from the beginning of her career that led her to enter the diversity and inclusion field in response to 9/11. The attendees were invited to reflect on their career paths and motivation for their work.

Johnson emphasized that we have more resources than we have had in the past to overcome the challenges facing DEI while recognizing relationships as a priceless asset for the journey ahead.



Joining KEIEVOLVE at the table were Humera Kassem, Chief People Officer at Sabio Holdings, Alex Shootman, CEO, Alkami Technology, Crysta Dungee, Head ofDiversity, Equity and Inclusion at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Devean Owens-Toler, PhD. Operations and Analytics Leader at KEIBY KJE, Felicia Taylor, Chief People Officer at WebPT, and Misty Tippen, Senior Director Diversity and Inclusion at Integer Holdings. Those in attendance represented organizations such as Children's Health, Liberty Mutual, AT&T, Dallas College, Bell Flight, CBRE, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Medium Giant.

KEIBY KJE partnered with the Dallas Regional Chamber to offer KEIEVOLVE as an opener to the DRC's annual State of DEI event.

Latosha Herron-Bruff, their Senior Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement, gave closing remarks, "KEIBY KJE is a phenomenal organization.

I do not

take

their work

for granted

or

that

DEIB professionals wake up and do

this difficult work

every day. The connection of KEIEVOLVE and the DRC's State of DEI was

natural, as we

both want to ensure Dallas is the best place to live, work, and do business for not just some people but for everyone."

This goal

of belonging

is at the heart of diversity, equity,

and inclusion

and

at the core of

KEIBY KJE.

KEIEVOLVE 2023 ended with a meaningful call to action with the launch of the ABIDE WITH CARE CHALLENGE , giving everyone who desires to grow a chance to "light the world" with care. This challenge calls every individual to commit to the KEIC.A.R.E. model in our organizations and communities to Create awareness, Appreciate diversity, and Respect everyone by Embracing inclusion.

The goal of the ABIDE WITH CARE Challenge is to create a space for everyone to engage in DEI in simple, everyday ways. You can find out more and join the ABIDE WITH CARE CHALLENGE at

ABOUT US

KEIBY KJE is a tech-enabled consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). As strategic partners for Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies, KEIBY KJE leverages decades of proven experience and our multi-year training curriculum to help organizations experience the business benefits of DEIB. KEIderives from the Greek word meaning grace, goodwill, and kindness, and embodies the company's commitment to light the world to create transformative growth.

SOURCE KEIBY KJE