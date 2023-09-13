Clean Pelican Receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant For Education Project

Clean Pelican's mission is to create and maintain a clean, beautiful community where families and businesses want to stay, work, and play.

GGI provides students with opportunities to learn about GIS Technology and solve real world problems.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives.

The Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant is for the Education Project“Map it Clean!: A Litter Awareness Project in conjunction with the Global Geospatial Institute".

