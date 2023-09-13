Clean Pelican Receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant For Education Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Clean Pelican's mission is to create and maintain a clean, beautiful community where families and businesses want to stay, work, and play.
GGI provides students with opportunities to learn about GIS Technology and solve real world problems.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives.
The Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant is for the Education Project“Map it Clean!: A Litter Awareness Project in conjunction with the Global Geospatial Institute".
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Clean Pelican has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful , the state's premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year's grant, in the amount of $8,000, will support Clean Pelican's Map It Clean!TM Project, a program using a 21st-century approach to educate and engage students on the litter in their communities in combination with geospatial technologies (“GIS”) to better visualize the ill effects of litter on our community.
The grant will fund Clean Pelican working with its industry partner, Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) , to launch a unique awareness campaign to introduce GIS to students in combination with litter awareness and prevention education. Three East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) schools have been selected to participate in this project throughout the 2023-2024 school year: The Brighton School, Baton Rouge MaHigh School, and Westdale Heights Academic Ma(WHAM). Clean Pelican and GGI foresee this opportunity to increase student awareness about litter and reduce the amount of litter in the participating schools with the plan for Clean Pelican and GGI to offer Map It Clean!TM to schools throughout EBRP.
About Clean Pelican: Clean Pelican's mission is to create and maintain a clean, beautiful community where families and businesses want to stay, work, and play. Started in 2021 as a grassroots movement when community activists saw a need to clean up Baton Rouge, Clean Pelican's programming focuses on using education to reduce and prevent litter. We engage local businesses and schools, providing opportunities, including litter pickups and educational materials for citizens to learn about the ill effects of litter on our community. To learn more, visit cleanpelicanor email .
About GGI: The Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) is dedicated to providing parents, students, and teachers the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology. We provide an engaging, rigorous, hands-on learning culture that develops innovative 21st-century citizens to compete in an ever-changing world. By introducing GIS into classrooms, we are teaching youth the science of where and enabling them to think spatially in both their future courses and careers. For more information about GGI, email ation or visit
About Keep Louisiana Beautiful Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. Through our programs and statewide network of affiliates and partners, we provide tools and resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling, and beautify spaces.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To get involved, please visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
Fran Harvey
Global Geospatial Institute
2259391091 ext.
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107064129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.