Blue Shield Of California Is Putting Down Roots In The City Of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California and hundreds of its employees, along with Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson today celebrated the opening of the nonprofit health plan's new state-of-the-art office complex at 3840 Kilroy Airport Way .

More than 1,000 Blue Shield employees will be working in the new office, also utilizing neighborhood stores, restaurants, and businesses. Blue Shield already has begun reaching out to Long Beach's small businesses about how to become suppliers for the health plan.

Blue Shield of California ribbon cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of the company's new office in Long Beach, CA

"We are excited to be a part of the Long Beach community," said Paul Markovich, President & CEO, Blue Shield of California. "As a nonprofit health plan, our goal is to create a health care system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable – and that starts in our communities. We look forward to working with city officials and local organizations to make a positive difference on the health and wellbeing of everyone who lives and works in Long Beach."

Today's celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with employees and local dignitaries.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Blue Shield of California to Long Beach and celebrate the opening of their new Long Beach office," said Mayor Richardson. "We are excited to have Blue Shield as neighbors, as friends, and as a thoughtful employer in our community."

As part of the commitment to Long Beach, Blue Shield employees are already making a difference in the local community through volunteering and charitable giving, including the following:



Last June, Blue Shield sponsored the Conservation Corps' annual gala event, which raises funds for environmental vocational training for local disadvantaged youth.

In August, Blue Shield and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan employees volunteered at the Long Beach-based

Foodbank of Southern California 's mobile food pantry.

On October 13, dozens of Blue Shield employees will take part in a volunteer activity with the

Conservation Corps of Long Beach , cleaning up and weeding the Wrigley Greenbelt .



Blue Shield employees are planning a food collection event in November, with the

Foodbank of Southern California as a beneficiary.

In addition, the company has provided a volunteer sponsorship program for ongoing employee involvement with the nonprofit. Blue Shield Promise, along with

L.A. Care Health Plan, also recently opened a Community Resource Center in north Long Beach. A joint commitment of $146 million to open 14 centers across Los Angeles County. The Long Beach Center offers a wide range of free classes, programs and services that are open to the general public to enhance the community's overall well-being.

To learn more about joining Blue Shield of California's supplier program click here .

To learn more about open employment opportunities at Blue Shield, including those in the Long Beach area, please go to the company's careers page .

