Tilt Sensor Market Size Is Poised To Exceed $435.38 Million By 2030, Witness 7.47% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tilt sensor market is expected to grow from USD 227.66 million in 2021 to USD 435.38 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The growing demand for MEMS technology and substantial urbanization & industrialization is anticipated to boost demand for tilt sensors. Further, the increasing demand for sensors like motion sensors, microphones, and light sensors for IoT devices is also helping to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for innovative customer electronics and emerging trends in the automotive industry & technology is also helping to boost the market growth.

The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Tilt Sensor Market Size by Technology (MEMS, Force Balance, and Fluid Filled), Housing Material Type (Nonmetal and Metal), Vertical (Telecommunications, Automotive & Transportation, Mining & Construction, and Gaming) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages):

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 435.38 million Growth Rate 7.47% Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2019 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered technology, housing material type, vertical, and regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered elobau GmbH & Co. KG., MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co. Ltd, Positek, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH, Geosense, Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO, Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity Corporation and among others. Report Coverage product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, business strategies, segment market share, product development & innovations, recent developments, joint venture, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, SWOT analysis, and key financial information.

Key Findings of Tilt Sensor Market



The MEMS segment led the market with a value of around 86.82 million in 2021.



The technology segment is divided into MEMS, force balance, and fluid filled. The MEMS segment led the market with a value of around 86.82 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to the high demand for solid-state tilt sensors.



The nonmetal segment led the market with a value of around 127.89 million in 2021.



The housing material type segment is divided into nonmetal and metal. The nonmetal segment led the market with a value of around 127.89 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to technological innovations and features.



The mining & construction segment led the market with a value of around 70.93 million in 2021.



The vertical segment is divided into telecommunications, automotive & transportation, mining & construction, and gaming. The mining & construction segment led the market with a value of around 70.93 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing construction activities in emerging economies.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The North American region emerged as the largest global tilt sensor market, with a market value of around 110.16 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the tilt sensor market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the tilt sensor, especially in automotive sectors across the globe.



Competitive Analysis:



The significant market players include elobau GmbH & Co. KG., MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co. Ltd, Positek, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH, Geosense, Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO, Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity Corporation and among others.



Any query or customization before buying:



About the report:



The global breakfast cereals market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email:

Web:



Photoelectric Sensor Market

Self Service Supermarket Sensor Market

Haptic Technology Market

Human Machine Interface Market

Optical Sorter Market

Discrete Semiconductor Market

Spintronics Market

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Lenses Market Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market





Tags Tilt Sensor Market Related Links