Dr. Teri Rouse Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

DRESHER, PA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Teri Rouse has joined forces with legendary sports icon Dick Vitale and other esteemed professionals from around the world to co-author the inspirational book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary world on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

Dr. Teri's contribution, titled "I Never Expected To Be Dr. Teri" has been an instrumental force behind the book's remarkable journey. Within her chapter, readers will uncover a treasure trove of wisdom, guiding them to triumph over life's trials.

Introducing Dr. Teri Rouse

Dr. Teri Rouse, more often called Dr. Teri by friends, family, students and clients, is a wife, mother, certified autism specialist, behavior and early interventionist, educational coach and consultant, multiple best-selling author, creator of Snuggle Bunny Story Time, and a speaker. However, most importantly, she is a woman who cares passionately for the wellbeing of children and their families, and she has made it her mission to help families navigate through the chaos and create peace and tranquility in their homes.

She has spent over 22 years in classrooms as a Special Education Teacher, Behavioral Specialist, Early Interventionist, Autism Specialist, and Applied Behavior Analyst. Not only did Dr. Teri work in classrooms, but she has spent the last 17 years teaching teachers how to teach at Chestnut Hill College, Widener University and Penn State. In 2016, she decided to work with private clients and founded KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services – where she is the Managing Director.

Because of her extensive classroom experiences and her personal experiences as a parent/stepparent of a child with significant behavioral issues, she has written a book, Untamed Chaos: a Guide to Improving Communication, Resolving Conflict, and Restoring Peace in Your Home. She has also created several programs to help families create peace and tranquility in their homes so they can live the life they so desire.

Dr. Teri is a member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors and the Recipient of multiple QUILLY Awards. Her books include Cracking the Code to Success and Success. She also authored Julian's Gift – a children's book inspired from her over 22 years in the Pre-K to 8th grade classrooms.

She travels the globe to give presentations at conferences for teachers, school administrators, organizations and conventions such as the American Horticultural Therapy Association and the Division of International Special Education & Services. Dr. Teri is involved with Division of International Special Education & Services, The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), Light it Up Blue for Autism, Autism Speaks, Lily's Hope Foundation and Uthando, South Africa.

Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.

