Nuclear Medicine Market: Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Strategic Projections (2023-2030)

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled its latest research study titled "Global Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This study conducts a comprehensive risk analysis of the market, emphasizes opportunities, and furnishes essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making between 2023 and 2030. The market analysis is segmented by key regions that are driving market expansion. Notable companies featured in the study include Mallinckrodt, General Electric Healthcare, Medtronic, Bayer, Cardinal Health, LanthMedical Imaging, and IBA Group.



Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that involves the use of radioactive substances, known as radiopharmaceuticals, to diagnose and treat varidiseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are introduced into the patient's body, either orally or intravenously, and then they travel to specific organs or tissues, emitting gamma rays or other types of radiation. These emissions are then detected by specialized imaging devices, such as gamma cameras or PET scanners, which create images of the inside of the patient's body.



Nuclear medicine imaging can be used to diagnose variconditions, such as cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. It is also used to evaluate organ function, such as kidney and lung function, and to assess blood flow and metabolism.



The segments and sub-section of Nuclear Medicine market is shown below:

By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic



By Modality: SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy



By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid



By Procedures: Central NervSystem, Endocrine, Skeletal, Gastrointestinal, Genito-urinary, Pulmonary



By End User: Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Research institutes



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., LanthMedical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group.



Important years considered in the Nuclear Medicine study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Nuclear Medicine Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



