Kipp Philadelphia Celebrates 20Th Anniversary With Bell-Ringing Ceremony At Flagship Middle School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KIPP Philadelphia's
Oldest
School
Moves
To
The
Historic
John
G.
Whittier Campus
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school network, KIPP Philadelphia Continue Reading
Public Schools (KPPS), will host a bell ringing ribbon ceremony commemorating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2023 from 9 AM to 11 AM EST at the historic John G. Whittier camlocated at 2600
W Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.
KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy renovated entrance
Renovated school hallway with original woodwork
Updated gymnasium in Ruth W. Hayre Center
KPPS first opened its doors to 90 fifth grade students in 2003 at the KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy (KPPA) and now serves 3,250 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade
in eight schools across North and West Philadelphia. KPPA is KPPS' first of eight schools.
KPPS is committed to
fostering
joyful, academically
excellent
learning spaces
deeply
connected to the surrounding communities. A recent Mathematica study
examining 10 regions nationally, including KPPS, found that students who attend the charter school network for middle school
are nearly twice as likely to persist and graduate from a four-year college than their peers
who do not attend KIPP schools.
KPPA's
new
John
G.Whittier
campus
serves
360
students
in
fifth
through eighth
grade.
Built
in 1913 and currently on the National Register of Historic Places, The John G. Whittier School served as a public school in the Allegheny West neighborhood from 1913 to 2013. In August 2021, MIS Capital LLC purchased the property and began revitalizing the Whittier building. Today, the camfeatures
a multi-purpose gym and auditorium, an outdoor classroom, cafeteria, high-efficiency lighting and HVAC systems, stormwater management system encompassing the site and surrounding streets, and an enhanced tree canopy to offset the area's heat island effect.
Featured speakers will include Natalie Wiltshire, CEO of
KIPP
Philadelphia
Public
Schools
and guests include Representative Roni Green of Philadelphia County's 190th District and Steve Gendler, Founding Principal of MIS Capital LLC.
For more information about
KIPP
Philadelphia
Public
Schools
and
the
KIPP
Philadelphia Preparatory Academy, please visit kippphiladelphia.org/ .
WHO:
Natalie
Wiltshire,
CEO
of
KIPP
Philadelphia
Representative Roni Green, 190th District
Steve Gendler, MIS Capital LLC
David Colman, MIS Capital LLC
WHAT:
KIPP
Philadelphia
Preparatory
Academy Bell
Ringing
Ceremony
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
9:00
am-
11:00
am
EST
WHERE:
2600
W
Clearfield
Street
Philadelphia, PA 19132
To RSVP for the ceremony, please contact
Aja
Moore-Ramos
or
Anisha
Sinha .
ABOUT KIPP
PHILADELPHIA
KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools (KPPS) is committed to creating a future without limits for Philadelphia students. By equipping students with the academic, social, and emotional tools needed
to
live
choice-filled
lives,
the
KIPP
Philadelphia
community is
building
a
more
just
world. The
work
of
KIPP
Philadelphia
Public
Schools
is
rooted
in
uplifting
students'
agency
and
right to joy while affirming their identities and lived experiences. Today, KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools serves 3,250 students and more than 1,300 alumni across eight schools in North and West Philadelphia. KPPS is a part of the KIPP Public Schools national network of 280 schools, united by a shared mission to prepare students with the skills and confidence to create the future they want for themselves, their communities, andall. For more information visit kippphiladelphia.
ABOUT MIS
CAPITAL
LLC
MIS Capital LLC is an award-winning social impact real estate development firm. Incorporated in 2008, the company's mission is to create social and environmental impacts through realization of partners' and clients' sustainable legacy projects. This is accomplished by integrating cost-saving financing techniques – energy loans, historic and New Markets tax credits and grant funding sources – with development, design and construction expertise. Recent projects include the renovations of the historic
KIPP Whittier School and the KIPP Rowan Camas well as Lincoln Square, featuring the rehabilitation of the former Philadelphia Wilmington & Baltimore Train Shed into a Sprouts Farmers Market and mixed use retail
and
apartment
community
on
the
adjacent
brownfield.
MIS
Capital
LLC's work
regenerates brownfield properties, preserves historic resources, enhances educational facilities and creates jobs, health and healthy food access to improve the quality and character of communities and client environments.
Media Contacts:
Aja Moore-Ramos, [email protected] , 267.951.4853
Anisha Sinha, [email protected] , 484.981.0510
