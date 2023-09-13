Kipp Philadelphia Celebrates 20Th Anniversary With Bell-Ringing Ceremony At Flagship Middle School

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school network, KIPP Philadelphia

Public Schools (KPPS), will host a bell ringing ribbon ceremony commemorating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2023 from 9 AM to 11 AM EST at the historic John G. Whittier camlocated at 2600

W Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.

KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy renovated entrance

Renovated school hallway with original woodwork

Updated gymnasium in Ruth W. Hayre Center

KPPS first opened its doors to 90 fifth grade students in 2003 at the KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy (KPPA) and now serves 3,250 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade

in eight schools across North and West Philadelphia. KPPA is KPPS' first of eight schools.

KPPS is committed to

fostering

joyful, academically

excellent

learning spaces

deeply

connected to the surrounding communities. A recent Mathematica study

examining 10 regions nationally, including KPPS, found that students who attend the charter school network for middle school

are nearly twice as likely to persist and graduate from a four-year college than their peers

who do not attend KIPP schools.

KPPA's

new

John

G.Whittier

campus

serves

360

students

in

fifth

through eighth

grade.

Built

in 1913 and currently on the National Register of Historic Places, The John G. Whittier School served as a public school in the Allegheny West neighborhood from 1913 to 2013. In August 2021, MIS Capital LLC purchased the property and began revitalizing the Whittier building. Today, the camfeatures

a multi-purpose gym and auditorium, an outdoor classroom, cafeteria, high-efficiency lighting and HVAC systems, stormwater management system encompassing the site and surrounding streets, and an enhanced tree canopy to offset the area's heat island effect.

Featured speakers will include Natalie Wiltshire, CEO of

KIPP

Philadelphia

Public

Schools

and guests include Representative Roni Green of Philadelphia County's 190th District and Steve Gendler, Founding Principal of MIS Capital LLC.

For more information about

KIPP

Philadelphia

Public

Schools

and

the

KIPP

Philadelphia Preparatory Academy, please visit kippphiladelphia.org/ .

WHO:

Natalie

Wiltshire,

CEO

of

KIPP

Philadelphia

Representative Roni Green, 190th District

Steve Gendler, MIS Capital LLC

David Colman, MIS Capital LLC

WHAT:

KIPP

Philadelphia

Preparatory

Academy Bell

Ringing

Ceremony

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

9:00

am-

11:00

am

EST

WHERE:

2600

W

Clearfield

Street

Philadelphia, PA 19132

To RSVP for the ceremony, please contact

Aja

Moore-Ramos

or

Anisha

Sinha .

ABOUT KIPP

PHILADELPHIA

KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools (KPPS) is committed to creating a future without limits for Philadelphia students. By equipping students with the academic, social, and emotional tools needed

to

live

choice-filled

lives,

the

KIPP

Philadelphia

community is

building

a

more

just

world. The

work

of

KIPP

Philadelphia

Public

Schools

is

rooted

in

uplifting

students'

agency

and

right to joy while affirming their identities and lived experiences. Today, KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools serves 3,250 students and more than 1,300 alumni across eight schools in North and West Philadelphia. KPPS is a part of the KIPP Public Schools national network of 280 schools, united by a shared mission to prepare students with the skills and confidence to create the future they want for themselves, their communities, andall. For more information visit kippphiladelphia.

ABOUT MIS

CAPITAL

LLC

MIS Capital LLC is an award-winning social impact real estate development firm. Incorporated in 2008, the company's mission is to create social and environmental impacts through realization of partners' and clients' sustainable legacy projects. This is accomplished by integrating cost-saving financing techniques – energy loans, historic and New Markets tax credits and grant funding sources – with development, design and construction expertise. Recent projects include the renovations of the historic

KIPP Whittier School and the KIPP Rowan Camas well as Lincoln Square, featuring the rehabilitation of the former Philadelphia Wilmington & Baltimore Train Shed into a Sprouts Farmers Market and mixed use retail

and

apartment

community

on

the

adjacent

brownfield.

MIS

Capital

LLC's work

regenerates brownfield properties, preserves historic resources, enhances educational facilities and creates jobs, health and healthy food access to improve the quality and character of communities and client environments.

Media Contacts:

Aja Moore-Ramos, [email protected] , 267.951.4853

Anisha Sinha, [email protected] , 484.981.0510

SOURCE KIPP: Philadelphia Public Schools